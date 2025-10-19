Top seed Tanvi Sharma enters World Junior final, outplays China’s Liu Si Ya

Guwahati, Oct 19: The expectations were high, and the top seed Tanvi Sharma did not disappoint the Indians on Saturday. Tanvi came up with a near-perfect performance against China’s Liu Si Ya to reach the final of the Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE).

The 16-year-old followed in the footsteps of compatriots Aparna Popat and former world no. 1 Saina Nehwal to become only the third Indian female player to reach the summit clash of the world junior championships, registering a clinical 15-11, 15-9 win over Asian Junior Championships silver medalist Liu in just over half an hour.

The top-seeded Indian will now take on second-seeded Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand, who fought back from a game down to beat compatriot Yataweemin Ketklieng 10-15, 15-11, 15-5 in the other semifinals.

Having become the first Indian female player to be assured of a world junior championships medal in 17 years, Tanvi came out all guns blazing in the semifinals against Liu from the very first point. The Indian went for winners early in the first few exchanges and wasn’t afraid to play the late flicks and sharp cross-court pushes from the front court to keep her opponent guessing.

The ploy worked wonderfully as she opened up a 7-3 lead in the opening game and though Liu managed to close the gap at 8-7, Tanvi never looked under pressure.

She continued to raise the tempo of the rallies and never allowed Liu to settle down in any rhythm, wrapping up the opening game with her trademark cross-court smash in just 13 minutes.

With the opening game already in her pocket, Tanvi was even more comfortable going for her shots and opened up a 12-4 lead in no time. It was at this stage that she made her first real mistakes, hitting a net tap in the net. A flurry of errors thereafter allowed Liu to earn four quick points before Tanvi stopped that run with another perfectly weighted down-the-line smash on the Chinese’s serve.

Tanvi, who has been training at the NCE for almost a year now, then continued to move her opponent all around the court and even scored points with cross-court drives while countering her opponent’s smashes. She then sealed the finals spot when Liu pushed a forehand drive wide.

The men’s singles final will be a repeat of the Asian Junior Championships gold medal clash between top seed Mohd Zaki Ubaidillah of Indonesia and Chinese third seed Liu Yang Ming Yu.

Results:

Men’s singles:

1-Mohd. Zaki Ubaidillah (Indonesia) bt Li Zhi Hang (China) 14-16, 16-14, 15-12; 3-Liu Yang Ming Yu (China) vs 2-Richie Duta Richardo (Indonesia) 15-7, 10-15, 15-13

Women’s singles:

1-Tanvi Sharma (India) bt Liu Si Ya (China) 15-11, 15-9; 2-Anyapat Phichitpreechasak (Thailand) bt 6-Yataweemin Ketklieng (Thailand) 10-15, 15-11, 15-5

Mixed doubles:

Hung Bing Fu/Chou Yun An (Chinese Taipei) bt 1-Loh Ziheng/Noraqilah Maisarah (Malaysia) 13-15, 15-12, 15-8; 2-Lee Hyeong Woo/Cheon Hye In (Korea) bt 4-Chen Jun Ting/Cao Zi Han (China) 15-6, 16-14

Men’s doubles:

3-Cho Hyeong Woo/Lee Hyeong Woo (Korea) bt 1-Kazuma Kawano/Shuji Sawada (Japan) 13-15, 15-11, 15-8; 4-Chen Jun Ting/Liu Jun Rong (China) bt 2-Alexius Subagio/Aquino Tangka (Indonesia) 15-6, 15-6

Women’s doubles:

Tan Ke Xuan/Wei Yue Yue (China) bt 1-Kodchaporn Chaichana/Pannawee Polyiam (Thailand) 17-15, 11-15, 15-10; 3-Zi Yu Low/Noraqilah Maisarah (Malaysia) bt 8-Cao Zi Han/Chen Fan Shu Tian (China) 15-13, 12-15, 15-7.

By Staff Reporter