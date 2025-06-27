To play for India has been my dream: Jintimani Kalita

Guwahati, June 27: When Jintimani Kalita became the first woman cricketer from Assam to be picked for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023, she was only 19. Drafted by Mumbai Indians at her base price of Rs 10 lakh, the left-handed all-rounder stepped into the national spotlight.

She remained part of the Mumbai Indians squad for three seasons. While standout performances with bat or ball may have eluded her so far, Jintimani says the experience has been invaluable in shaping her growth — both as a cricketer and as a person.

“To play for India has been my dream. I’ve wanted it for a long time,” Jintimani said in an interview with The Assam Tribune . “After Uma (Chetry) represented India, people here started having more expectations from me. But I don’t take it as pressure. I take people’s expectations as motivation.”

Uma, a wicketkeeper-batter, is the first woman from Assam to play for India (in 2024) at the senior level. Jintimani said Uma’s success has been a source of encouragement for many young players in the state.

“Assam Cricket Association, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, and many well-wishers have supported me and encouraged me. Their belief in me drives me to keep working harder to reach my goal,” she said.

Jintimani described her WPL journey as a steep learning curve, especially during the first season.

“During my first WPL, I was very excited and couldn’t really perform well,” said Jintimani who hails from Mangaldai in Darrang district. “But in the later seasons, I understood the game better. Sharing the dressing room with international players from Australia and England helped me a lot. I used to talk to them and ask what goes through their minds before they walk out to bat or bowl. It helped me learn how to be more professional.”

Jintimani praised Uma for her resilience and ability to bounce back from tough phases.

“Uma has worked really hard. Her comebacks speak volumes about her mental strength,” Jintimani said. “That’s something I really admire. If we can build that kind of mental toughness, it will help us all as a team.”

Jintimani is now part of the Assam team set to tour Malaysia starting July 7. The side will play five limited-over matches against the Malaysian national women’s team. Uma will lead the team as captain.

“It’s a great opportunity to gain international exposure and play in different conditions,” Jintimani said. “We’re thankful to ACA and Devajit sir for arranging this tour. We’ll do our best to make it count.”

Jintimani may still be waiting for her India call-up, but her journey so far — marked by quiet resilience and steady progress — has made her one of the brightest hopes in Assam’s women’s cricket.