Tiger Woods withdraws on his return to PGA Tour due to illness

California, Feb 17: Tiger Woods on Saturday withdrew due to illness during the second round of the Genesis Invitational. Hosting the tournament at the iconic Riviera Country Club, was forced to leave the course on a cart shortly after teeing off on the seventh hole.

His absence from the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the Masters last April due to an injury in the third round had left fans wondering about his future in the sport.

Despite his storied career as a 15-time major champion, Woods faced challenges on the course in California, finishing two over par before his untimely withdrawal. His performance, marked by a mix of birdies and bogeys, showcased glimpses of his brilliance but also highlighted the difficulties of returning to form after extended periods away from competition.

The American, who remains golf's biggest draw, made five birdies and six bogeys during an eventful one-over-par 72 in Thursday's opening round.

On Friday, sporting a nostalgic red, navy, and white striped polo reminiscent of his PGA Tour debut at Riviera as a 16-year-old in 1992, Woods' journey came full circle. However, setbacks persisted as he battled back spasms and soreness in his surgically repaired leg, a reminder of the toll his injuries have taken on his body.

Despite undergoing ankle fusion surgery and enduring the aftermath of a serious car accident in 2021, Woods' passion for the game remains undiminished. His withdrawal, though disappointing, was a testament to his ongoing rehabilitation and determination to overcome adversity.