‘This win is for our armed forces’: Suryakumar after India’s Asia Cup triumph

Dubai, Sep 15: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has dedicated the Indian team's thumping seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup to the country's armed forces and said that his side stands with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suryakumar made the remarks after his team completed its second consecutive win in the tournament on Sunday, this time against the traditional rivals in their first face-off on a cricket ground since the dastardly attack and the ensuing "Operation Sindoor" by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

"I think it's a perfect occasion and taking the time out, we stand by with the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match here.

"Also the most important thing for me, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery and hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground, whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," he added.

The Indian team players were not seen shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts after the match as teams usually do after the conclusion of a contest.

There was also no handshake between the two captains — Suryakumar and Pakistan's Salman Agha — during the coin toss as they handed over their respective team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe and spoke with broadcaster and former India player Ravi Shastri.

Pakistan skipper Agha did not turn up for the presentation ceremony and their head coach, Mike Hesson, later told the press that the former's absence was a "cause and effect after what happened" after the match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following the match.

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board labelled India's actions as "unsporting" post the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

Suryakumar, on his part, said the decision to not shake hands with the opposition was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

It turned out to be a no contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.

PTI