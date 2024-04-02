'Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality', Sachin reminisces India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory

New Delhi, April 2: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar re-called the 2011 ODI World Cup victory on the 13th anniversary of the monumental triumph. April 2 holds immense significance for Indian cricket, as the Men in Blue clinched their second ODI World Cup title, ending a 28 year wait since their first ever victory in 1983.

On this day in 2011, India won the showpiece event in front of the home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, courtesy of two brilliant knocks by Gautam Gambhir and then-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people," Sachin wrote on his social media while sharing a photo from the 2011 World Cup trophy moment.

Dhoni alongside Gambhir orchestrated India's pursuit of the 274/6 target set by Sri Lanka. The latter's dismissal for 97 left India within reach of victory, with Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh guiding the team home. Dhoni's iconic six sealed India's triumph with 10 balls to spare.

Sachin, who had been a part of the Indian team at ODI World Cups since 1992, Sachin had to wait till 2011 to lay his hands on the coveted silver ware after missing out on five previous occasions.

"2-4-2011 Day to remember Worldcup winners #Grateful," said former India spin master Harbhajan Singh said, celebrating India's 2011 World Cup success.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also shared a post on X on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, "#OnThisDay in 2011, our Men in Blue made history by clinching the ICC Cricket World Cup for the 2nd time!

"Led by the legendary @msdhoni, with gritty innings from @GautamGambhir, quality batting by @sachin_rt, heroic all-round displays by @YUVSTRONG12 and the entire squad played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament!

"Every moment at the electrifying Wankhede Stadium echoed with the spirit of Indian Cricket on this night, 13 years ago," he wrote.

"#OnThisDay in 2011, Team India put an end to a 28 year World Cup drought by defeating Sri Lanka in the final and becoming the ICC World Cup champions for the second time." Asian Cricket Council shared on X.