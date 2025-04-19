‘There’s good depth’: Fulton aims to build strong core group after hockey Nationals

New Delhi, April 19: Following the conclusion of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton expressed optimism about the depth and quality of talent on display as the team begins preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Fulton, who closely monitored the competition, highlighted the competitiveness of the matches when top teams faced each other. “When we put strength on strength, the games were very, very close,” he noted. “There’s good depth - particularly in goalkeeping and across the board -which was great to see. It was also encouraging to spot players who haven’t featured in the league before.”

Commenting on regional performances, Fulton observed that while winners Punjab stood out with a strong representation of international players, the top four teams overall demonstrated good balance and quality. “Some regions were definitely stronger than others. Punjab, for instance, stood out with the highest number of international players, which gave them an edge. At the same time, there was a healthy balance of talent across the top four teams. Beyond that, however, the depth and overall quality did dip a bit.”

With a new core group being formed for the Asia Cup cycle, Fulton emphasised that the primary focus is not on age but on finding the right players for specific roles. “It’s not about bringing in more youth - it’s about identifying the right players for the right positions,” he said.

A training camp with 54 probables is scheduled soon, from which a core group of 40 players will be selected. “We’ve been speaking about creating depth for a while now. The next 18 months are crucial in building a squad with sufficient bench strength,” Fulton explained.

The coach also shed light on his scouting criteria. “We looked at individuals, of course, but also how they operated within their team’s tactical framework. The biggest attribute we assessed was defense - both one-on-one and group defense.”

When asked about positional gaps, Fulton acknowledged a need for improvement in scoring field goals and handling various tactical scenarios. “We want players who can move the ball effectively against both man-to-man and zonal defenses, press intelligently, and outlet under pressure,” he stated.

Physicality and game intelligence were identified as non-negotiables. “Versatility isn’t the main focus - it’s more about athleticism, game awareness, and the ability to quickly adapt to new tactics,” Fulton remarked.

With PR Sreejesh being the only retirement post the Paris Olympics, Fulton confirmed that the core group will remain largely intact, with the focus now on adding strategic depth to sustain performance through the Asia Cup and beyond.



