The SA20 has revived the spirit of cricket in South Africa: Graeme Smith

New Delhi, Dec 14: After a remarkable inaugural season, South Africa’s premier T20 League (SA20) is gearing up for its second season set to kick off on January 10, 2024.

The League, which was launched in 2023, has already made a significant impact on the South African cricket landscape. The inaugural edition of the League in 2023 was a resounding success, with exciting high-quality cricket played over 33 matches in 32 days in front of stadiums full of passionate fans. The league featured some of the biggest names in cricket, including Faf du Plessis, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and many more.﻿

Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20 and former South Africa captain expressed his enthusiasm, “Our first season exceeded all expectations, showcasing a spectacular blend of young local talent and global cricket stars. The energy in the stadiums was palpable, and the quality of cricket played was truly exceptional. The spirit of cricket has been invigorated in South Africa, with the SA20 acting as a catalyst for its revival.”

But Graeme Smith is already looking ahead with his eyes on the future. He emphasized, "Our vision is clear – to make SA20 a hotbed for South African talent and take South African cricket to new heights. We have all the ingredients in place – some of the best players in the world, a passionate fan base, and strong broadcast partners globally! The second season will see us surpassing the already high standards set with a host of fresh talent that is sure to brighten up South African cricket for many years to come.”

SA20 is the first T20 league outside India to have IPL owners of all six local franchises. The wealth of experience and expertise brought in by the franchisees is expected to further strengthen the League and raise its profile on the global stage. The time zone is perfect for the Indian audience and the League's strength and international appeal are undeniable.

“The involvement of IPL franchises is a major coup for the SA20,” said Graeme Smith. “These franchises are some of the most successful in the world, and they will bring a lot of value to the league. Adding to that, there are a number of players who have played for these franchises in other prominent leagues around the world, and the culture and ethos that they bring to young South African talent is a huge advantage.”

The upcoming season of SA20 is set to captivate audiences with its high-energy matches, top-tier players, and a dynamic atmosphere. Broadcasting live on SuperSport in South Africa, Viacom 18 in India, and Sky Sports in the UK, the league promises to be a global spectacle. The tournament will unfold across six premier venues in South Africa, enhancing the fan experience. Notably, Season 2 boasts an increased prize pool of R50 million, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

With a blend of international talent and local cricketers, SA20 is poised not only to entertain but also to significantly contribute to the development of cricket in South Africa. Global cricketing stars will converge on South African soil, elevating the game and inspiring a new generation of cricketers. The league is playing an important role in nurturing talent as a platform for discovering and honing the next generation of cricket stars for the Proteas. Some of the players who emerged in the inaugural season of the league have already gone on to play for the Proteas.