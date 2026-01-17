Thane powerlifter Annette Gowda shines with two medals in two months

Mumbai, Jan 17: In a season leading to many major events, Annette Mahesh Gowda of Thane, Maharashtra, has made a strong start in the women's bench press category, winning two silver medals in successive months -- one at the Continental level and another at the national.

Participating in the National Bench Press Championship organised by Powerlifting India at the Sports Complex, Faridabad, she demonstrated strength progression to win a silver medal in the Master 1 - 84 kg category.

In the previous month, Annette, 42, won a silver medal in the Master 1 - 84kg category in the Asian Open and Masters Classic Powerlifting Championship, which was held from December 2 to 10 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The two medals were a continuation of her success in the 2025-26 season, in which Annette Mahesh Gowda won medals at the district, state, national, and international levels, delivering consistent podium finishes in bench press events under multiple federations.

Trained by coach Swapnil Patil -- she has been practising under his guidance at Riofitness Management since 2020-- Annette began her season at the Thane District Bench Press Championship organized by the Thane District Powerlifting Association in August 2025 and completed a lift of 75 kg, winning the Strong Woman of Thane Title.

She further extended her performance to the state level at the Maharashtra State Bench Press Championship held in November 2025 at Dnyaneshwar Vidyalay, Wadala, representing the Maharashtra State Powerlifting Association. In this event, she matched her lift of 75 kg from the previous event and secured second place in her category.

In 2025-26, Annette continued to build her competitive portfolio with determination, consistent performance, and steady progression as she represented her state and country across levels.

Earlier this week, she participated in the Master 1 – 84 kg Category Bench Press Competition in Thane, Maharashtra. The Master 1 (84 kg) Bench Press division witnessed an impressive display of strength and consistency as top lifters from across India competed for national honours. The event featured seasoned athletes representing Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Leading the lineup, Kavita Rani (Delhi) delivered a powerful performance, successfully lifting 101.0 kg, securing the highest bench press in the category.

Representing Maharashtra, Annette Gowda showcased exceptional form and consistency, standing out as one of the leading performers from the state, reinforcing her reputation as a dependable and technically proficient master lifter.

Fellow Maharashtra lifter Gauri A. Ghodekar recorded a solid performance with a best lift of 77.5 kg.

Annette is now gearing up for the remaining part of the season and the off-season to gear up for major events at the national and international levels to continue winning medals for India. Life has given a second chance, and the seasoned powerlifter wants to make the most of it.

