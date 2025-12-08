Tennis Premier League Season 7 set for an action-packed week

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: With only one day remaining before the highly anticipated Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7, which takes place from December 9-14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad, the eight teams are preparing fiercely to win the prestigious title.

Supported by tennis icons like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi, this edition promises an exciting week of tennis, featuring TPL’s innovative and fast-paced format as franchises compete for glory.

Each team will compete in five league matches from December 9-13, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals and final on December 14. TPL’s distinctive format includes four rounds per match - Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, and Men’s Doubles - each worth 25 points, totalling 100 points per match.

Season 7 features an outstanding blend of international stars ranked in the top 50 worldwide, alongside India’s top talent, with each franchise showcasing a marquee player set to lead their campaign.

SG Pipers will be led by India’s tennis legend and two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna. He will be joined by India’s No.2 women’s singles player, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Ramkumar Ramnathan.

Rajasthan Rangers will depend on the powerful World No. 26, Luciano Darderi from Italy, along with Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. Gurgaon Grand Slammers will rely on Britain’s Daniel Evans, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in 2023. He will team up with India’s top female singles player, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Sriram Balaji. Gujarat Panthers will be led by France’s World No. 42, Alexandre Muller, supported by Italy’s Nuria Brancaccio and India’s Anirudh Chandrasekhar.

Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers aim to win the trophy again, led by Spain’s Pedro Martinez, who is currently ranked No. 93. He will be joined by fellow Spaniard Carole Monnet from France, and Vishnu Vardhan from India, who is returning from last season as an experienced doubles veteran.

Bosnia’s former World No. 23 Damir Dzhumhur headlines the Yash Mumbai Eagles team, joining Burundi’s Sada Nahimana and Indian star Niki Poonacha. GS Delhi Aces will feature Britain’s No. 4 ranked player Billy Harris, 20-year-old Belgian Sofia Costoulas, and Indian left-hander Jeevan Nedunchezchiyan. Chennai Smashers rely on talented Czech Dalibor Svrcina, Romania’s Irina Bara, and India’s doubles expert Rithvik Bollipalli.

As the teams finalise their strategies, refine combinations, and build momentum, Season 7 is becoming the most exciting edition yet. The league will be available for live streaming on JioStar and broadcast on Sony Sports, making it the only sports league in the country accessible on both platforms.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, said, “With just days to go for the opening match, the excitement around TPL Season 7 is sky high. The level of competition this year is exceptional with players ranked in the ATP top 50 coming to Ahmedabad. We’re looking forward to a week of high-quality, fast-paced tennis and I urge all the fans to come support the players from the stands.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, echoed the enthusiasm and added, “With the tournament set to begin, I want to invite everyone in Ahmedabad to join us at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium and experience the energy and excitement live. With every season we have seen the level of tennis improve and looking at the teams this year, I believe the trend will continue. The players are ready, the teams are stacked with talent and the format ensures non-stop entertainment. This season promises to be unforgettable.”

Complete Squads - TPL Season 7

Hyderabad Strikers

Pedro Martinez

Carole Monnet

Vishnu Vardhan

SG Pipers Bengaluru

Rohan Bopanna

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Chennai Smashers

Dalibor Svrcina

Irina Bara

Rithvik Bollipalli

Yash Mumbai Eagles

Damir Dzumhur

Sada Nahimana

Niki Poonacha

Gurgaon Grand Slammers

Daniel Evans

Sahaja Yamalapalli

Sriram Balaji

GS Delhi Aces

Billy Harris

Sofia Costoulas

Jeevan Nedunchezchiyan

Rajasthan Rangers

Luciano Darderi

Anastasia Gasanova

Dhakshineswar Suresh

Gujarat Panthers

Alexandre Muller

Nuria Brancaccio

Anirudh Chandrasekhar

Complete Match Schedule – TPL Season 7

Day 1 – December 9

4:30 PM: Gurgaon Grand Slammers vs SG Pipers

6:00 PM: Hyderabad Strikers vs Rajasthan Rangers

7:30 PM: GS Delhi Aces vs Yash Mumbai Eagles

9:00 PM: Chennai Smashers vs Gujarat Panthers

Day 2 – December 10

4:30 PM: GS Delhi Aces vs Chennai Smashers

6:00 PM: SG Pipers vs Yash Mumbai Eagles

7:30 PM: Hyderabad Strikers vs Gujarat Panthers

9:00 PM: Gurgaon Grand Slammers vs Rajasthan Rangers

Day 3 – December 11

4:30 PM: Yash Mumbai Eagles vs Hyderabad Strikers

6:00 PM: Rajasthan Rangers vs Gujarat Panthers

7:30 PM: SG Pipers vs Chennai Smashers

9:00 PM: Gurgaon Grand Slammers vs GS Delhi Aces

Day 4 – December 12

4:30 PM: Gujarat Panthers vs Gurgaon Grand Slammers

6:00 PM: Chennai Smashers vs Hyderabad Strikers

7:30 PM: GS Delhi Aces vs SG Pipers

9:00 PM: Yash Mumbai Eagles vs Rajasthan Rangers

Day 5 – December 13

4:30 PM: Rajasthan Rangers vs Chennai Smashers

6:00 PM: GS Delhi Aces vs Gujarat Panthers

7:30 PM: Gurgaon Grand Slammers vs Yash Mumbai Eagles

9:00 PM: SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Strikers

Final Day – December 14

4:30 PM: Semi-Final 1

6:00 PM: Semi-Final 2

8:00 PM: Final

