'Take it down immediately': Sunil Gavaskar warns of legal action over fake article

New Delhi, Nov 23: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has strongly denied writing an article attributed to him on a cricket website and has threatened legal action against those responsible. The website, Cricket Ception, published a column on Friday evening titled “A New Era in Leadership: Bumrah’s Captaincy and Kohli’s Leadership Revive Team India”, falsely claiming it was written by the former captain.

Gavaskar addressed the issue on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a video where he clarified that he had no connection with the article and demanded its immediate removal. The cricket legend also asked the website to issue a public apology, warning that failure to comply would lead to legal action.

In the video, Gavaskar stated: “Hi, this is Sunil Gavaskar, and I want to say that there is a website, Cricket Ception, which has printed an article under my name. I have to say that it is completely fake. I have not contributed that at all, and I want to tell that website to take it down immediately. Issue an apology. If you don't do that, I will give the matter to my legal team. So don’t believe a word of what you’ve read. This is a completely fake article attributed to me.”

Gavaskar also urged fans to be cautious about misinformation online, writing, “Never believe everything you see on the Internet #alwaysverify” in the caption of his Instagram post. The controversy arose during the first Border Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth Stadium, where India delivered a dominant performance under stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah.

Leading from the front, Bumrah picked a dazzling 5-30 as India stretched their to over 100 at tea on day two of the first Test after bowling out Australia for 104. It was also the third lowest score for Australia in Tests at home since 2000.