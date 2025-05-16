Tait's experience and good insights will benefit Bangladesh: Taskin

New Delhi, May 16: Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed praised newly appointed fast bowling coach Shaun Tait, expressing confidence that the Australian's experience in modern T20 cricket will be a valuable asset to the team.

BCB has appointed Shaun Tait as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach. He will join the team setup later this month, having agreed terms with the BCB on a contract that runs until November 2027.

Tait renowned for his express pace in his playing days, represented Australia in 59 international games across formats. He picked up 95 wickets in a career that spanned over a decade. He was a part of Australia's triumphant squad in the Cricket World Cup 2007.

"Hopefully, many good things are ahead. He was a very good fast bowler and played a lot for Australia. The best part is, we have a lot of T20 cricket this year and he played T20s in the modern era and has experience in major T20 events," Taskin told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"He must have some good insights into the game. Hopefully, his experience will help us. Actually, when you're in the national set-up, a coach can help with game awareness and some technical aspects, but bowlers mostly have to coach themselves. However, when you have a big personality like Tait around, things become easier and hopefuly his inclusion will benefit us," he explained.

Taskin, who is currently recovering from an Achilles injury and going through a rehabilitation program, returned from London following a meeting with specialists for his injury and has commenced bowling in the nets as he aims to make comeback during Bangladesh's multi-format series in Sri Lanka that commences on June 17 with two Tests in Galle and Colombo ahead of six white-ball fixtures during July

"It's just part of the rehabilitation process,-that's what's going on right now. Our cricket board's physio and trainer, along with a specialist from the UK, have come together to set up a rehab plan" said Taskin.

"So far, five sessions have been completed. I've also started light bowling. It's difficult to set a specific date for my comeback. Right now, we're targeting the Sri Lanka series in June and if everything goes well. So far there is no complaint and if things continue like this, I'm hopeful of making a comeback in that series," he added.

--IANS



