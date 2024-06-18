T20 World Cup: India grouped with Australia in Super 8 stage; England, South Africa, Windies clubbed together

Tarouba (Trinidad), June 17: The groups and fixtures for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have been confirmed on Monday with both co-hosts West Indies and USA making it through to the second stage that will see the eight teams battle for a place in the semifinals.



At the end of the group stage, India and first-timers USA qualified from Group A, Australia and England made it from Group B; two-time winners West Indies and Afghanistan qualified from Group C while South Africa and Bangladesh advanced from Group D. The eight teams have now been divided into two groups with Group A comprising India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and first-timers USA, England, West Indies and South Africa making up Group B. Interestingly both co-hosts landed in the same group.

Four of the Super 8 qualifiers India, England, West Indies and Australia have won the World Cup previously. Super 8 matches will be played across four West Indies venues: Antigua and Barbuda (four matches), Barbados (three matches), Saint Lucia (three matches) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (two matches). The Super 8 stage will start with the USA taking on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 8 pm (IST) on Wednesday.

India will open their campaign in the Super 8 stage against neighbours Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 8 pm on Thursday. Many experts believe this is a potential banana skin contest for the 2007 Champions as Afghanistan have once again surprised everyone with their superb performance in the T20 World Cup after their storming run in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.



In their other Super 8 stage matches, Rohit Sharma's India will take on Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 22 and will wind up their engagements in this stage against former winners Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on June 24.



The top two teams from each of the two Super 8 groups will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on June 27 (as per IST). The final will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, at 8 pm IST on June 29.