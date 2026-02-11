T20 WC thriller: SA beat Afghanistan in double Super Over

Ahmedabad, Feb 11: In a pulsating Group D encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, South Africa and Afghanistan played out a sensational contest in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, forcing the match into a double super over after two explosive innings before the Proteas finally clinched a win.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to field as the team eyed their first win of the tournament. Early morning conditions offered some assistance to the bowlers, and Afghanistan made the most of it, keeping the South African batters in check during the first three overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi struck first, trapping South Africa captain Aiden Markram with a clever slower delivery to mid-off.

However, the game soon shifted in South Africa’s favour, thanks to a dominant partnership between Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton. The left-handed pair tore apart the Afghan bowling attack, compiling 116 runs off just 61 balls.

De Kock reached his fifty with a classy pull shot, finishing 59 off 41 deliveries, while Rickleton was sensational, hammering 61 from only 28 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries.

Rashid temporarily stemmed the flow of runs by removing both de Kock and Rickleton within three balls, but cameos from Dewald Brevis (23) and David Miller (20 not out) helped South Africa post a competitive 187/6.

Chasing, Afghanistan got off to a dream start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in full swing. The opener smashed two fours and three sixes as the team raced to 50 in just four overs. South Africa fought back with three quick wickets as Lungi Ngidi castled Ibrahim Zadran and accounted for Gulbadin Naib, while Kagiso Rabada removed Sediqullah Atal, reducing Afghanistan from 51/0 to 52/3.

Gurbaz continued his onslaught, bringing up a 26-ball fifty with powerful hitting that included seven sixes and four fours. By the 10-over mark, Afghanistan were 93/3, keeping the pressure firmly on the Proteas. George Linde eventually ended Gurbaz’s blistering knock, but Azmatullah Omarzai (22) and Rashid Khan (20) kept the momentum alive.

The contest came down to the final over, with Afghanistan needing 13 runs to win. Kagiso Rabada’s over began poorly with a no-ball and a wide, allowing Afghanistan to scrape to 187 before a crucial run-out forced a dramatic super over.

In the first super over, Afghanistan batted first. Azmatullah and Gurbaz combined for a brilliant 17 runs against South Africa’s Linde and Ngidi, highlighted by Azmat’s towering six over long-off and a clever boundary through backward point.

In response, South Africa's Brevis pulled a huge six off Farooqi, and tristan Stubbs cleared Nabi’s outstretched hand, levelling the super over and forcing a second one.

In the second super over, South Africa continued with confidence, knowing the match was theirs to claim as Miller and Stubbs walked out to put up a target for the Afghans.

Stubbs got South Africa off to a flier, smashing a slower-ball off-cutter over deep mid-wicket for six. He followed up with a quick single, keeping the strike alive for Miller. Miller then took charge, punishing a length delivery outside off with a perfect loft over deep mid-wicket for a massive six, followed immediately by another towering six off an off-pace length ball. A mistimed pull yielded two more runs, but South Africa’s momentum was unrelenting.

By the final delivery, Miller flicked a yorker-length ball between deep mid-wicket and long-on for a well-taken two, taking South Africa’s second super over total at 23 runs, leaving Afghanistan with an imposing target 24 to chase and swinging the advantage firmly in the Proteas’ favour.

Rashid sent out Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi to chase the total, but South Africa’s spin ace, Keshav Maharaj, held his nerve superbly.

Nabi fell early, mistiming a lofted shot to Miller at the backward point. This left Gurbaz to shoulder the chase alone.

The Afghan opener produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing three consecutive sixes in a show of sheer audacity, bringing the equation down to four needed off the final ball.

But Maharaj held his composure, and on the last delivery, he trapped Gurbaz, dismissing him and securing a dramatic victory for South Africa.

The result brought an end to an extraordinary contest, one that had already included two super overs, heroic performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Miller, and Stubbs, and a breathtaking display of tension, skill, and drama that will be remembered as one of the greatest T20 matches in World Cup history.

Brief Scores-

South Africa 187/6 in 20 ov (Ryan Rickleton 61, Quinton de Kock 59; Azmatullah Omarzai 3-41, Rashid Khan 2-28) beat Afghanistan 187/10 in 19.4 ov (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84, Azmatullah Omarzai 22; Lungi Ngidi 3-26, Keshav Maharaj 1-27) in super overs.

1st Super Over- Afghanistan 17/0 (Azmatullah Omarzai 16*, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1*; Lungi Ngidi 0-17) tied with South Africa 17/1 (Tristan Stubbs 10*, Dewald Brevis 6; Fazalhaq Farooqi 1-17)

2nd Super Over- South Africa 23/0 (David Miller 16*, Tristan Stubbs 7*) beat Afghanistan 19/2 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 18, Keshav Maharaj 2-19)

--IANS