Sunil Chhetri to play on his 150th international in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, March 24: Talismanic Indian striker Sunil Chhetri is all set to make his 150th international appearance for India when the Blue Tigers face Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 match in Guwahati on March 26.

Sunil Chhetri first donned the Senior National Team jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. And since then, he has proved his mettle on the field to emerge as one of the greatest.

With 93 goals from 149 matches, Sunil Chhetri is now fourth overall and third in the all-time and active scorers’ lists in the world. That speaks volumes of the poster boy of Indian football.

At 39, Sunil Chhetri is one of the rare examples who defied their age and proved it’s just a number. Even now, he leads the scoring mission for India with ease.

Sunil Chhetri also holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th match for the Blue Tigers.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will felicitate Sunil Chhetri on March 26.

Commenting on Chhetri’s achievement, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said: “It's been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005. Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this Beautiful Game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football.”

AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan said: “In many football fans’ eyes, Chhetri is almost the synonym of the Indian Men’s National Team, something that is not far from the truth. He is a fabulous footballer, a cool captain, and a star striker. The All India Football Federation is proud to felicitate him on his 150th international match. We sincerely hope Chhetri will continue to serve Indian football in the same breath in the future.”