Subam Rabha of Guwahati appointed India U-17 assistant coach for AFC qualifiers

Guwahati, Oct 24: Subam Rabha of Guwahati has been appointed as the assistant coach of the India Under-17 football team that will compete in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, scheduled to be held from November 22 to 30.

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup is set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2026. Subam, an AFC ‘A’ License holder, is currently serving as the head of youth development at Odisha FC.

“To represent India at any level is an honour. It was a dream, and I’m so happy to see that dream become a reality,” Subam, who has already joined the U-17 squad in Goa, told The Assam Tribune.

India is among the seven hosts for the upcoming qualifiers, where Subam will work alongside head coach Bibiano Fernandes in preparing the young squad for continental challenges.

“Our Under-17 boys have done well recently, winning the SAFF Championship in Sri Lanka and putting up a strong performance in China. I believe we have a good chance in the qualifiers,” the 31-year-old coach said.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Subam added that he aims to share his experience and knowledge to help shape the country’s next generation of footballers.

Subam brings with him over a decade of experience, having worked with NorthEast United FC in various roles, including reserve team coach. During his time there, he learnt under notable coaches like Khalid Jamil and Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie.

“My journey in football has been deeply rooted in youth development. I have led numerous grassroots and scouting programmes across the Northeast. This experience has given me a strong foundation in nurturing young talent,” Subam said, adding that he remains grateful to mentors like Khalid and Eelco, with Khalid being one of his biggest inspirations.

Before his current role, Subam coached the reserve side of Sreenidi Deccan FC and headed their youth development wing. He also guided the Assam team to the quarterfinals of the 2024 national championship.

The current India U-17 squad also includes two players from Assam — goalkeeper Manahjyoti Baruah and forward Rahan Ahmed — adding to the state’s growing presence in Indian football.