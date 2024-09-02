Subam Rabha joins Sreenidi Deccan as head of Youth Development

Guwahati, Sept 2: Subam Rabha, the first football coach from Assam to obtain an AFC A license, the second-highest level of coaching accreditation issued by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), has joined I-League club Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Hyderabad-based club has been runners-up for two consecutive seasons, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Subam has taken on the role of reserve team coach and will also lead the club’s youth development programme. "I’m extremely delighted to have joined Sreenidi Deccan FC. It’s a wonderful club with a lot of promise," Subam told The Assam Tribune. "I loved the ecosystem of the club, which has helped the players grow. The club has been runners-up in the I-League for two consecutive times, and we are looking forward to winning the league and getting promoted to the ISL."



Reflecting on his past experience, Subam added, "The experience I have back home with NorthEast United FC will come in handy. I look forward to working on grassroots development and nurturing young talents."



At just 30 years old, Subam is one of the youngest coaches in the setup. Before joining Sreenidi Deccan FC, he served as the coach of NorthEast United's reserve team for several years and also led the Assam team to the quarterfinal of the Santosh Trophy earlier this year.

Sreenidi Deccan FC's football academy was founded in January 2015 and received its first accreditation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in June 2019. Initially, the club participated in football leagues for the U13, U15, and U18 age groups. The senior team boasts a diverse roster of players from India, Afghanistan, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, and Ivory Coast, among others.

