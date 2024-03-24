Stars await glory in era sans Messi, Ronaldo

Guwahati, Mar 24: The UEFA Champions League stands as one of the most widely followed sporting events in India, showcasing the artistry and skill of football's greatest talents over the decades. Notably, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two modern legends of the game, have dominated discussions for the past two decades.

Remarkably, this season marks the first time in 20 years that these titans are absent from the Champions League.

In response to this shift, we turned to David James, a Premier League legend and one of England's greatest goalkeepers, for his insights.

“I think the competition itself has always been stronger and bigger than the individuals in it,” a straight answer from David.

David is well aware of the Indian fans’ support for these two modern greats of the game. “There's enough support for the teams from fans in India and with real heart in that support, Messi and Ronaldo will hold their place at the top of a very experienced pyramid of success,” the former Liverpool custodian added.

And David was very practical when he said the new era has arrived and the fans need to embrace and enjoy it.

“You know it's time for other people (players) to show the world that football isn't just about two players. We've been entertained by magnificent football this season, like in previous seasons. I'm just hoping that this excitement and enjoyment will only be expanded,” he explained his point.

So, who are the next superstars?

Davis is a huge fan of Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb.

“I'm going to be biased because of the coverage I've done with Manchester City, but Bobb is so good. He is Norwegian and has played at the City Academy for years. He played in some games in the pre-season in Japan against Yokohama. The way he played his games, straightaway, you know that the kid is really good. Pep (Guardiola) included him in a couple of games at the beginning and you know that Pep likes him,” David, who also donned the colours of Manchester City, Aston Villa and West Ham United, among others, said.

Davis says the pathway to City's first team seems easy when one observes players like Phil Foden and Rico Lewis, who have successfully navigated it. “Oscar Bob finds himself at the initial stages of this pathway. Notably, some other prospects, like Cole Palmer and James Mcatee, were either loaned out or sold, while Oscar was retained. His recent performance against Copenhagen particularly stood out to me,” the 54-year-old added.

“While Phil Foden is often touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner, Oscar Bobb deserves attention as well. He's arguably the most promising young player I've seen. Jude Bellingham, another rising talent, is also worth mentioning, particularly regarding his potential move to Real Madrid.”

The first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League will be played at midnight on April 10 and 11, according to Indian Standard Time, while the reverse leg will be played on April 17 and 18, respectively. Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network has extended the exclusive broadcast and digital rights for UEFA club competitions till the end of the 2026–2027 season.

David, who played in 572 top-level matches in the Primer League, also had a stint with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014 and later again in 2017-18.

“My memories of India are overwhelmingly held with fondness, from a 4-hour train journey from Kolkata to Jamshedpur to witnessing a storm from my hotel rooftop in Cochin. From seeing KBFC's first training pitch to being at the stadium with over 60,000 supporters, things were amazing,” David recalled his days in India.

During the interview, David also mentioned his visit to Guwahati and the Northeast during his association with KBFC.