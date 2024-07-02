Sreesanth slams Riyan Parag for ‘don’t want to watch T20 WC’ remark

Guwahati, July 2: As Assam’s Riyan Parag jets off to Zimbabwe after being selected in the Indian men’s cricket team for five-day T20 Internationals, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth, who was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the T20 World Cup, reportedly schooled Riyan Parag on air during the finals for his “don’t want to watch T20 World Cup” remark.

In a podcast, Riyan Parag was heard saying, “I don’t even want to watch the World Cup, because I want to play the World Cup."

S. Sreesanth Slams Riyan Parag For Not Supporting India In T20 WC 2024



Commenting on this remark, Sreesanth, during commentary, said, “Some youngsters have also said that they will not watch the World Cup because they have not been selected. I would say that first you should be patriotic, and then yes, you should be a cricket lover. But those who have selected the team should be supported with all their heart, mind, and passion.”



Reportedly, Riyan was hoping to get selected in the T20 World Cup squad but wasn’t.

The Assam-origin cricketer recently got selected for the Zimbabwe tour to play five-day T20 Internationals commencing on July 6.