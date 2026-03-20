Sreenidi Deccan fight back to hold Namdhari SC in IFL 2025-26

Hyderabad, March 20: Manvir Singh’s spectacular first-half strike from his own half helped Namdhari SC secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Thursday.

Despite being held at home, the Deccan Warriors moved up to second place in the standings, while Namdhari picked up a valuable away point. Hadi Idrissou was adjudged Player of the Match for his crucial equaliser.

Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto named an unchanged starting XI. Namdhari head coach Harpreet Singh, meanwhile, made two changes, with Manvir Singh and Mohammad Sajid Dhot replacing Abdoulaye Diallo and Lamine Moro.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the outset, enjoying as much as 85% possession. However, despite creating several openings, Sreenidi lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Namdhari struck against the run of play in the 31st minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, Manvir unleashed a stunning effort from well beyond the halfway line, finding the net with a remarkable long-range strike that gave the visitors the lead at the break.

Sreenidi continued to press in the second half, with David Castañeda going close on multiple occasions. Their best opportunity came in the 58th minute, but his header drifted inches over the crossbar. Namdhari remained disciplined and compact, sticking to their game plan and limiting space in the final third.

The pressure finally told in the 79th minute. Substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika delivered a dangerous corner, and after a deflection, Hadi Idrissou reacted quickest to finish clinically and bring the hosts level.

Moments later, Castañeda squandered a golden one-on-one chance in the 81st minute, failing to convert when well placed.

Sreenidi piled on some late pressure, carving out opportunities from close range, but goalkeeper Niraj Kumar produced a series of fine saves to keep Namdhari in the contest.

With five minutes of added time, the tension peaked when Deepak’s header struck the post and landed inches from the goal line. However, some resolute defending from Gurshan Singh and Kamalpreet Singh Grewal ensured Namdhari held firm to claim a hard-earned point on the road.

--IANS



