Sprinter Hima Das qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event

Sprinter Hima Das qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event
Guwahati, July 20: Assam's 'Dhing Express', Hima Das has qualified for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event.

Hima Das, along with ace sprinter Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi and S Dhanalakshmi have also qualified for the 4x100 m relay event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Das rose to fame back in July 2018, when she was crowned the World U-20 Champion in women's 400m after she clinched a gold in the event during the World U-20 Championships in Finland - three months after her Commonwealth Games debut. She holds the current Indian national record in 400 meters with a timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

One of the biggest setbacks of her career happened in 2021, when she could not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury. She even suffered a near-death experience during the pandemic. However, the events did not deter her from making a strong comeback. She made a stunning return to the tracks by winning the gold medal in the 100 meters Women's event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships this year.

