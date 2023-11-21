‘Sports will have to move on’ Kapil Dev after India loses World Cup final

Guwahati, Nov 21: As the country is still recovering from India’s loss at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on Tuesday said that one cannot say a blow will be carried all life.

While speaking to the media, the former cricketer said, “I think sports will have to move on. You can’t say that a blow will be carried all life. I think it is up to the fans, sports will have to move on. You have to plan for the next day. We can’t undo something which has gone past. But keep working hard. That’s what the sportsman is all about.”

“They played fantastic cricket. Yes, they could not cross the final hurdle. What we can learn from the mistakes is real sportsman,” he added.

Earlier, after India lost the final hurdle after remaining unbeaten for the entire campaign, Kapil Dev took to his Instagram handle to praise the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma and to encourage him to look forward to the future lying ahead of him.

“You’ve played like champions boys. Keep your chin up. The trophy was the ultimate in your minds but you’ve emerged winners nonetheless. India is proud of you,” he posted on Instagram story.

“Rohit, you are a master at what you do. You have a lot of success awaiting you. It’s tough I know but keep your spirits up. India is with you,” he added.