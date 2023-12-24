Sports Ministry suspends newly elected president of WFI

Guwahati, Dec 24: In a major move, the sports ministry suspended the newly elected president, Sanjay Singh, from the Wrestling Federation of India on Sunday.

The announcement comes after significant controversy regarding the selection of Sanjay Singh, who is a close aide to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It may be mentioned that in the wake of the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s loyalist, Olympic-medal winner Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling.















