Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance

Hyderabad, March 6: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level Chintan Shivir in Hyderabad on March 7-8 to strategise India’s journey to global sporting excellence with a strategic vision for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the country’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Games. The two-day brainstorming session, to be hosted at Kanha Shanti Vanam, will bring together sports ministers from various States/UTs, senior sports administrators, key government officials and domain experts to exchange ideas and craft a roadmap for India's emergence as a global sports powerhouse. The deliberations will focus on enhancing sports governance, grassroots talent identification, infrastructure development, inclusivity, and fostering collaborations.

Sports minister Mandaviya, who is spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to elevate India’s sporting landscape, will engage in strategic discussions with stakeholders on India's Olympic ambitions and strengthening the sports ecosystem. State representatives will present their best practices and innovative models during the Chintan Shivir.

“The key focus areas of the Chintan Shivir include: Overview of various schemes of Government of India and Co-ordination with States UTs, Sports Development & Sports Infrastructure Partnership with Corporates, Talent Search and Nurturing of Grass-root Talen, Promoting Good Governance in Sports, Deliberations on expanding Khelo India & Fit India, Encouraging Inclusivity in Sports and Welfare of Sportspersons and Coaches,” the Sports ministry said in a release.

Emphasising the significance of a collaborative and result-oriented approach, Mandaviya said, “The success of Indian athletes at the recent Uttarakhand National Games highlights our immense potential. Our goal is clear, which is, achieving Olympic excellence and making India a global sports power. By sharing ideas and best practices, we can ensure a structured and sustainable sporting framework. Hosting the Olympics is a national mission, and we must move forward together.” A critical aspect of the discussions will be leveraging the expertise of former athletes. The sports minister has urged states to identify top sportspersons who can transition into coaching roles, bridging gaps in the sporting ecosystem and strengthening the talent development pipeline.