Sports management in India: A career beyond the playing field

Guwahati, Feb 5: As India's sports industry expands rapidly, career opportunities beyond playing are increasing. While most youngsters dream of becoming professional athletes, the reality is that only a small percentage make it to the highest level. However, the opportunities in sports don’t end there.

The industry now demands skilled professionals across multiple verticals — sports lawyers, physiotherapists, sponsorship managers, media experts, nutritionists and psychologists. The need for specialized roles has never been greater, making sports management a lucrative and fulfilling career option.

NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane has witnessed this transformation firsthand. A former footballer himself, Tamhane transitioned from engineering and business into sports management out of passion. He played a crucial role in establishing Bengaluru FC during its early days and served as the manager of the Indian national football team from 2009 to 2012. His journey reflects how sports management is evolving into a viable career path.

A career beyond playing

“Many young athletes realize they may not make it to the highest level, but that doesn’t mean their journey in sports has to end,” Tamhane says during an exclusive conversation with The Assam Tribune. “Parents and aspiring players must understand that sports careers are not just about playing. There are multiple roles that contribute to the industry.”

Tamhane stresses that education must go hand in hand with sports. "A thinking sportsman makes better decisions, and intellect comes from education. The percentage of focus on sports and studies should shift as one progresses in their career,” he adds.

Beyond playing, sports teams and leagues need professionals across various domains. "Today, even football clubs need specialized sports lawyers to handle contracts and legal issues. But we lack trained professionals in this field. Most lawyers we approach are general practitioners who have to familiarize themselves with FIFA and AIFF regulations before finding a solution," he explains.

The need for specialization extends beyond legal matters. “You don’t want a hospital physiotherapist rehabilitating a footballer with a minor injury. You need a sports-specific physiotherapist who understands the unique physical demands of the game. The same goes for sports doctors, nutritionists, and psychologists,” Tamhane adds.

Expanding sports opportunities in India

India’s sports landscape is growing significantly with multiple leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League, and emerging sports like pickleball. “There is massive potential in sports careers today. With badminton, tennis and football gaining popularity, opportunities are expanding,” Tamhane says.

However, he also points out that sports management is not a traditional 9-to-6 job. “Passion is key. If you are looking for a desk job with fixed hours, this field is not for you. Success in sports management comes from a deep love for the game,” he asserts.

NorthEast United’s new home in Shillong

Discussing NorthEast United FC’s move to Shillong for their upcoming ISL home matches, Tamhane expresses excitement. "We are excited to play anywhere in the Northeast, whether in Guwahati or Shillong. We have three crucial games against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC and East Bengal, which could determine our final standing this season,” he says.

“Unlike other ISL teams which represent either a city or a state, we represent all the states of the region. So, we are different in that regard.”

He acknowledges the support of the government in ensuring the infrastructure meets ISL standards. "A lot of preparation is needed, but we’re confident it will be a great experience for the fans," he adds.

The importance of team continuity

Tamhane also emphasizes the importance of team stability. "As CEO, I believe it’s crucial to maintain the core of the team. We have retained 90% of our squad from last season, and moving forward, we will continue prioritizing continuity," he says.

Addressing speculation about NorthEast United FC's star player, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Tamhane clarifies his contract situation. "There is always talk about Alaaddine being approached by other clubs, but people may not fully understand his contract. We have already announced his signing under a one-plus-one deal, which means it extends under specific conditions," he explains.

For NorthEast United FC, continuity is not just about keeping players but ensuring their performance remains top-notch. "Players are retained based on their contribution to the team, not just for the sake of stability. Our approach ensures a strong foundation for long-term success," he adds.

Investing in youth football

One of NorthEast United FC’s key objectives is grassroots development. "When we arrived last year, we focused on strengthening youth football. We introduced the Youth League to provide a structured platform for young players, academies, and coaches," Tamhane explains.

He highlights the need for young footballers to get sufficient match time. "To truly develop, players need at least 45 to 50 matches per season. We are working on organizing multiple tiers of youth competitions, starting from U-7s to U-15s," he says.

NorthEast United FC has also partnered with the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) to launch a youth and kids' league. "We are grateful to GSA secretary Devajit Saikia for supporting this initiative. By uniting grassroots activities under a structured competition, we create an ecosystem where teams and coaches strive for excellence," he states.

Building a thriving football culture

With efforts focused on youth development, fan engagement, and accessibility, NorthEast United FC aims to contribute significantly to the growth of football in the Northeast. "We believe that by expanding our efforts, we can build a thriving football culture and take the sport to new heights," Tamhane concludes.