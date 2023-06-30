Speedcubing Revolution in Assam

Speedcubing is a competitive sport focused on solving combination puzzles like the Rubik's cube as quickly as possible. It has gained significant popularity among the young enthusiasts in Assam in recent years. The world-renowned Rubik's Cube was invented in 1974 by Ernõ Rubik, a Hungarian architecture professor. The sport of formal speedcubing had emerged with the inaugural World Rubik’s Cube Championship in 1982. Eventually, the World Cube Association was established as the global governing body for all speedcubing competitions.





Assam has hosted 13 speedcubing competitions so far. The region proudly boasts accomplished speedcubers who have left their mark on the international stage. Kabyanil Talukdar, a former World Champion and world record holder in Rubik's Cube blindfolded solving, and Nayan Jyoti Das, a former Asian record holder in Rubik's Cube one-handed solving, are among the notable names hailing from Assam.





To further promote and cultivate the sport, a local organization named SpeedCubing Guwahati was established in 2019. This organization has been organizing competitions, workshops, and seminars throughout Assam, helping foster a thriving community of speedcubers. Excitingly, the largest speedcubing competition in North-East India till date is scheduled to take place on July 16th at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. This event is expected to draw hundreds of participants from all over India.





Speedcubing continues to capture the imagination of young minds in Assam. It is a thrilling competitive endeavor that helps nurture problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and perseverance among its participants. With the upcoming event set to showcase the region's talent, the future of speedcubing in Assam looks incredibly promising.





Written by- Spondon Nath ([email protected])