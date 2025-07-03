Spanish midfield maestro Chema Núñez joins NorthEast United FC

Guwahati, Jul 3: Spanish attacking midfielder Jose Manuel ‘Chema’ Nunez is all set to don the colours of NorthEast United FC for the upcoming 2025–26 season. The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Highlanders, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Following his signing, Chema shared his excitement about the move, saying, “I’m excited to begin this new chapter with NorthEast United FC. I’ve heard great things about the club, its passionate fans, and the region’s love for football. I talked with the coach, and it convinced me that it was the best move for my career. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s ambitions and creating special memories together.”

Hailing from Seville, Chema is a product of the prestigious Sevilla FC youth academy. He has plied his trade with several Spanish clubs, including Real Betis ‘B’, Albacete, and most recently, Antequera CF in the Primera Federacion, Spain’s third tier. Known for his creativity and playmaking abilities, Chema clocked over 3,000 minutes in the 2024–25 season, recording 1 goal and 10 assists, underlining his influence in the attacking third.

The Highlanders’ head coach Juan Pedro Benali is confident about what Chema adds to the side. “Chema is a technically gifted player who will bring creativity and control to our midfield. His ability to unlock defences and dictate the tempo of the game will be a valuable asset for us. We’re very pleased to welcome him to the Highlanders’ family,” Benali remarked.

Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Chema to NorthEast United FC. His arrival underlines our intent to strengthen key areas with quality international experience. We believe he will thrive in our environment and become a vital cog on our side.”

Chema is expected to join the squad for pre-season training in Guwahati starting July 13, as NorthEast United FC gear up to build a competitive team for the new season.