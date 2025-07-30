How Karbi Anglong’s Sonia Marak puts Assam women’s football on map

Guwahati, July 30: In the bio section of her Facebook profile, Sonia Marak keeps it simple — "Mom is my God, football is my love”. A line that captures the essence of who she is and what drives her. For this 26-year-old footballer from West Karbi Anglong, life has revolved around two pillars — her mother Rikmi Marak, and the game that changed her life.

Sonia recently helped Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Girls Football Club win the Assam Women's League. With that they have been eligible to participate in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2. And now, she is preparing to lead the side in the upcoming IWL 2 — a platform that she hopes will push the team, and the State, into the national spotlight.

“It’s great to win the league. We are looking forward to represent Assam in the IWL 2 when the season starts,” Sonia told The Assam Tribune .

While she continues to train and guide the next generation of footballers at the Khelo India Small Centre in Hanjanglangso Sarihajan (Karbi Anglong), she is also in demand elsewhere. Kickstart FC of Karnataka, one of the premier women’s football clubs in the country, has her on their radar. She played for them from 2023-24 to 2024-25 seasons of the IWL and remains one of the very few women footballers from Assam to feature in the league.

“They keep calling me to join, but I can’t leave my centre,” said Sonia, who has earned her AIFF D License to enhance her coaching skills.

But she holds no regrets.

“I have no complaint. Football has given me everything. People know me now. They love and respect me. I can support my family and help my mother build a house,” said Sonia, who hails from Satgaon Rengthama No 14 in West Karbi Anglong.

Her journey in football has been anything but easy. Having lost her father at a young age, Sonia watched her mother struggle to raise her younger brother and a niece, with no stable source of income. Despite the challenges, Rikmi Marak supported her daughter's dream — though not without hesitation at first.

“It was my mother who means everything to me. She is my God. I’m nobody without her. It is because of her that I am who I am today,” Sonia said, her voice brimming with emotion.

During the final of the Assam Women’s League held in Diphu, Sonia had a special moment. Her mother was present in the stands, watching her daughter lead the team to victory. After the match, Sonia took off her winner’s medal and placed it around her mother’s neck.

“It was a proud moment. Though mom doesn’t understand the game fully, she was very happy. Initially, she didn’t want me to play football as she thought it would not earn me a living,” Sonia said.

Over the years, Sonia has represented clubs like NorthEast United FC, Guwahati City FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, and Signature Football Club in Delhi. A regular in the Assam state team, she has also captained the side on several occasions.

Head coach of the KASA Girls, Horen Engti, believes Sonia is one of Assam’s brightest talents.

“She has the potential to represent India at the senior level. She has always been a standout performer and remains a source of inspiration for young players,” said Engti, an AFC C license coach.

Engti, too, is optimistic about the team’s promotion to the IWL 2.

“This is a positive sign for women's football in Assam. We will try to scout talent from every part of the state. Our goal is to leave a mark at the national level,” he said. Looking ahead, Engti hopes that the recent success will be a catalyst for more local clubs to invest in women’s football and build a more competitive ecosystem.

Sonia, who idolises Indian football legend Bembem Devi, still dreams of wearing the India jersey. With the determination she has shown so far — and with her mother standing firmly behind her — that dream may not be too far away.