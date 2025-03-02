Social media can distract athletes from real training: Sports injury expert

Guwahati, Feb 2: Renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Anant Joshi, a name once synonymous with Sachin Tendulkar’s recovery from injuries, continues to shape the discourse on sports injury management with his vast experience. Having been at the forefront of treating some of India's top athletes for over three decades, Joshi remains a firm advocate of understanding one’s body over following trends blindly.

During his visit to Guwahati, Joshi shared insights into athlete care in an interview with The Assam Tribune, facilitated by Coras Pratiksha Orthopaedic Hospital. He emphasised the importance of self-awareness among athletes, cautioning against the over-reliance on social media for fitness guidance.

“Personally, I stay away from social media as much as possible. I believe it consumes valuable time that could be better spent on actual training and self-improvement. Watching others exercise on YouTube will not improve your fitness — you need to put in the work yourself,” he stated.

Legacy in sports medicine

Having trained in the United States, Australia, and Germany, Joshi has played a pivotal role in Indian sports medicine. His tenure with the BCCI and his position as medical director during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 saw him working closely with some of cricket’s biggest names.

“For young athletes, my biggest advice is to listen to your body and know your limits. Most injuries occur towards the end of the day when fatigue sets in, so avoid complex movements when you’re tired. Balanced training is essential for longevity in sports,” he advised.

Highlighting the collaborative nature of sports injury management, he remarked, “It is never an individual effort. Physicians, physiotherapists, strength and conditioning coaches, nutritionists, and even psychologists play vital roles in keeping an athlete fit and healthy.”

Sachin Tendulkar: A case study in dedication

Joshi fondly recalled his time treating Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose injuries were scrutinised in minute detail by fans and media alike. One of the most challenging cases was a fracture in the ball of Tendulkar’s great toe.

“Several orthopaedic surgeons suggested removing the affected bone. But we realised that wasn’t the right approach for someone like Sachin. We conducted extensive research and found that ballet dancers often suffer from similar injuries due to toe pressure,” Joshi said.

“We sought guidance from the president of the Foot and Ankle Society of America, and based on his input, we designed specialised footwear to offload pressure from the affected area. At the time, sports injuries weren’t a primary focus for orthopaedic surgeons in India, so this was a huge learning curve for us.”

Joshi credited Tendulkar’s commitment and discipline for making the rehabilitation process smoother: “Treating Sachin was relatively easy because he was always willing to do whatever was required for his recovery. His dedication set an example for young athletes,” he said.

Handling pressure and high-profile clients

When asked if working with cricketing icons like Tendulkar, Navjot Sidhu, or Yuvraj Singh ever felt overwhelming, Joshi remained unfazed. “I never allowed their stature to overwhelm me. I always approached their injuries from a purely medical perspective. The only pressure I ever felt was from the media.”

Injury concerns for fast bowlers

With frequent injury concerns among India’s pace bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Joshi stressed that workload management is highly individualistic.

“There is no one-size-fits-all formula. Every individual recovers differently. Some bowlers may need longer recovery periods, while others can manage higher workloads. The key is understanding one's body and maintaining the right balance.”

Joshi is also a director and a visiting consultant at Coras Pratiksha Orthopedic Hospital.