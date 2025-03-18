SOB celebrates triumph of athletes returning from the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

New Delhi, March 18: Special Olympics Bharat, on Monday, organised a welcome ceremony for the Indian athletes who returned from Turin, Italy after a historic 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games campaign, held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The event was graced with the presence of the Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse and President of Special Olympics Bharat, Mallika Nadda. The dignitaries were accompanied on the stage by Special Olympics Bharat athlete Bharti, who won two gold medals in the tournament.

The Indian contingent, comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff members, returned home with an inspiring collection of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals, won across six sporting disciplines: alpine skiing, snowboarding, floorball, snowshoeing, short track speed skating and cross country skiing. Recognising the achievements of the athletes, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced increase in cash prizes for the medal winners, with the gold medallists in the tournament receive a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakhs, and the silver and bronze medallists being awarded Rs. 14 lakhs and Rs. 8 lakhs, respectively.

Applauding this achievement of the athletes, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse said, “We are extremely proud of the athletes, who showed exceptional performance in Turin. This is a testament to their and resilience and the hard work they put in to achieve the results they got. I would also like to applaud Special Olympics Bharat for the steps taken by them to provide opportunities to individuals with intellectual disabilities so they can showcase their potential on the global stage and make the entire country proud.”

Honoring the perseverance and outstanding achievements of the Indian athletes, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat said, “Our athletes have once again proved that determination knows no barriers. Their performances in the World Winter Games serve as an inspiration to all. These athletes have broken all the boundaries and stereotypes to reach this pedestal and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I assure you that we will keep taking steps to ensure that you get every possible opportunity to show the world what you are capable of.”