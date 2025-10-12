Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest, youngest woman to 5,000 ODI runs

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricketing history on Sunday, becoming both the youngest and fastest woman to reach 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The landmark came during India’s Women’s World Cup match against Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old reached the milestone in her 112th ODI with a powerful six off Australian pacer Kim Garth in the 21st over, surpassing West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor, who had achieved the feat in 129 matches.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Mandhana now tops the list of the fastest batters to 5,000 ODI runs, followed by Stafanie Taylor (129 matches), Suzie Bates (136), Mithali Raj (144), and Charlotte Edwards (156).

Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 80 off 66 balls, caught at deep midwicket by Sophie Molineux. Her innings featured nine boundaries and three sixes, marked by a steady start before she shifted gears after reaching her half-century off 46 balls.

In a season where she has been in stellar form, Mandhana has also become the highest run-getter in a calendar year (974 runs). Sunday’s knock was her first fifty of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, a timely return to form after scoring only 54 runs in the first three matches.

Her performance against Australia was no surprise—Mandhana had earlier hammered two centuries and amassed 300 runs in a three-match ODI series against the same opposition ahead of the World Cup.

With this record-breaking feat, Smriti Mandhana continues to reinforce her status as one of the most consistent and dynamic batters in women’s cricket.

IANS