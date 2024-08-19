Sinner outlasts Zverev to reach final of Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati (USA), Aug 19: The Italian World No. 1 Jannik Sinner fought through physical discomfort and a rain delay to edge past the 2021 champion Alexander Zverev 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4), earning a spot in Monday’s final against American favourite Frances Tiafoe at the Cincinnati Open.



Battling hip pain that had plagued Sinner recently, the top seed was seen limping at times and favouring his injured side. Yet, despite the set backs, Sinner delivered jaw-dropping shot making to outmaneuver Zverev in a grueling three-hour, seven-minute contest. Sinner came from behind to win the decisive third-set tie-break.



“Sometimes you have to play a bit with gut feeling, and today, that was my strength,” Sinner shared during his on-court interview. “There were some ups and downs, which can happen when you play for more than three hours. He served very, very well, so I can be very proud.”



For much of the match, Zverev appeared to be in the driver’s seat. After coming back to take the second set and with Sinner showing signs of physical struggle, the German seemed poised to reach his second Cincinnati final. However, Sinner dug deep and produced his best tennis at the most critical moments, narrowing his head-to-head deficit with Zverev to 2-4. Notably, Sinner had lost their previous four encounters.



“It means a lot to me,” Sinner said of the win. “It’s a different moment I’m going through, so I’m very happy with this result. The physical aspect, of course, I have to improve because if I want to win Grand Slams or bigger titles, I have to be in better shape. But I just tried to stay there mentally, which I’m very proud of.” Zverev had a chance to serve out the first set but faltered, allowing Sinner back into the contest. After rain interrupted the match, Sinner saved two set points before clinching the opener. The delay turned what began as a sunlit afternoon contest into a night time showdown on center court.

The decisive moment came in the final-set tie-break. At 6-3, Sinner unleashed a forehand return winner down the line while fully stretched, leaving Zverev in disbelief. The German could only bend over in frustration as his 23-year-old opponent seized control of the match at the most crucial moment.



Sinner had never advanced past the Round of 16 in Cincinnati before this year, but now he stands one win away from claiming a Tour leading fifth title of the season. Zverev, who leads the ATP Tour in match wins this year with 52, had his chances but fell short. Had he lifted the trophy, he would have ascended to No. 2 in the ATP Rankings.



Reflecting on the roller-coaster match, Sinner remarked, “It was a tough match, an exciting match. The atmosphere was amazing throughout. Many different conditions we started with sunshine, then rain, then finished at night, so there was tension for both of us. I’m very happy about this performance and to be in the final.”