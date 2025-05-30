Singamayum Shami's stunning football game and a dream beyond borders

Guwahati, May 30: For Singamayum Shami, football has always meant more than just goals, trophies or fame — it’s happiness in its purest form. Whether kicking a ball on the muddy fields of his neighbourhood in Yairipok Ngariyan, Manipur, or captaining India to victory in the SAFF Under-19 Championship, his reason for playing has remained unchanged – joy.

“Football is happiness to me. Even as a child, it made me happy — just running around, playing with friends in the neighbourhood. That same feeling is still with me now. I play because it brings me immense pleasure,” Singamayum said with a quiet smile, during a conversation with The Assam Tribune.

But beneath that joy lies ambition — and a dream that stretches beyond national borders. Singamayum, who led India to a thrilling (1-1) 4-3 victory over Bangladesh in the SAFF U-19 final in Itanagar on May 18, wants to take his game to the world stage.

“I want to show that Indian players can play in some of the best leagues abroad,” he said. “It’s always been my dream to compete in some competitive foreign leagues, to prove that we can excel just like players from Europe or South America.”

It’s a belief backed by passion and hard work. Singamayum’s stunning free-kick goal in the SAFF final — a curling 30-yard strike that brushed past the fingertips of the Bangladeshi keeper — drew comparisons to Ronaldinho’s iconic 2002 World Cup goal against England. The moment went viral, and for good reason.

“It was an amazing feeling,” he recalled. “Even now, when I go out, people recognise me and say, ‘Wow Shami, that goal was brilliant.’ But for me, the biggest joy is just playing the game.”

Singamayum’s path to that moment of glory wasn’t easy. The son of a farmer, he grew up with few resources and little guidance on how to become a professional footballer. It was a distant cousin who helped him take the first steps.

In 2019, at just 13, Singamayum was selected by Punjab FC during a trial held in Manipur. That moment changed his life. “Since then, Punjab FC has been my home. Everyone has supported me so much. Coach Niko (Nikolaos Topoliatis) was always there — guiding me, helping me improve. I owe a lot to Punjab FC.”

A devoted fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, Singamayum said it was the Portuguese star’s work ethic and drive that continue to inspire him. “Even when I didn’t have a phone, I used to borrow my brother’s just to watch Ronaldo’s videos. His passion really motivates me. I’m also a big fan of Sahal Abdul Samad (of Mohun Bagan).”

Manipur’s passion for football is reflected in the national team itself — seven of the eleven starters in the SAFF final were from the state. For Singamayum, that’s no coincidence.

“In Manipur, football is part of life. Everyone dreams of playing in the ISL or for the national team. That drives us to work harder. It’s why you see so many players from Manipur doing well,” he said.

As Indian football looks to the future, players like Singamayum bring not just talent and ambition, but also a refreshing reminder of why the game matters – because it makes people happy.