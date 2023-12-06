Silchar: Khel Maharan draws 1679 participants

Silchar, Dec 6: In a vibrant display of sportsmanship, 1679 participants from 11 Gram Panchayats (GPs) and one Urban Local Body (ULB) converged in Silchar for the Khel Maharan. The event featured a diverse range of competitions, including kho kho, volleyball, football, and more.

Silchar MLA, Dipayan Chakraborty, lauded the initiative spearheaded by the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Khel Maharan, designed to unearth sports talents across the state, received acclaim for its potential to shape the future of athletics in the region.

Chakraborty extended his gratitude to Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa for her guidance towards steering the mega sports exercise across the state. He hoped that through this event, many upcoming talents will come to the fore and bring laurels for the state in the coming days.