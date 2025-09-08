Shubman Gill return a boost, not burden: Ravi Shastri on India’s Asia Cup squad

Guwahati, Sept 8: With the Asia Cup set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, former India coach Ravi Shastri has offered his thoughts on the team’s composition, mixing optimism with a note of caution. Shastri, known for his candid assessments, believes Shubman Gill’s return will boost India’s campaign, while stressing that Sanju Samson has earned the right to retain his spot as T20 opener.

Gill’s return seen as a boost, not pressure

Gill, who was named vice-captain for the tournament after his strong showing in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Test series in England earlier this summer, is seen as a future leader across formats. Shastri was emphatic that his presence would ease, not add to, the pressure on captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“No, of course it will help him,” Shastri told The Assam Tribune during a Zoom interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network. “Shubman Gill is talented; he is someone who is going to be a pillar of this Indian side across formats over the next 10 years. He will be a big help because he learnt a lot from the tour of England. I think he gained both confidence and experience from that trip, and as vice-captain, he will offer a lot to this side.”

Vice-captaincy call a step for the future

On whether promoting Gill as vice-captain was the right call, Shastri said his leadership qualities stood out during the England series. Before this, all rounder Axar Patel was the deputy to Suryakumar.

“Shubman is young and being groomed for the future. He has already shown leadership qualities. Axar Patel remains an important all-rounder, but Gill clearly has captaincy potential across formats in time,” he added.

Shastri, who coached India from 2017 to 2021 and has seen the rise of players like Gill from close quarters, went further to predict a long career for the 25-year-old. “In the long run, if a player can cement his place in all three formats and become a vital cog in the side, then by all means he should play all. We’ve seen players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni excel across formats. If someone is good enough, there’s nothing stopping him from doing the same.”

Samson deserves to stay at the top

But while he acknowledged Gill’s growing stature, Shastri also made it clear that Samson should not be displaced from the opening role. “It won’t be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Shubman Gill will find it tough to displace him. Samson should continue playing the way he has for India in T20s. There’s no need to change his role.”

India favourites but must avoid complacency

On India’s prospects, Shastri called the team favourites but warned against complacency. “India are the favourites, current holders of the T20 World Cup. Having said that, T20 is always unpredictable. On a given day, teams like Afghanistan can upset any side with the spinners they have.”

Spin to dominate in UAE conditions

With matches scheduled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, spin is expected to play a major role. Shastri expects spinners to dominate. “Given the conditions and the heat, spin will definitely be the flavour of the month. Teams like Afghanistan might even play four spinners. Whether it’s two or three depends on balance, but spinners will certainly be in demand.”

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10 before the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai four days later.