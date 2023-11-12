Shreyas Iyer’s maiden World Cup century sets 411 target for NED

Guwahati, Nov 12: Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, showcasing an outstanding performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match, scored his maiden World Cup century, setting a target of 411 for the Netherlands to chase on Sunday.

However, Shreyas Iyer is not the only player who scored a century in the World Cup match, as KL Rahul also scored a century for the country.



Team India was off to a good start after winning the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands during the last match of the World Cup campaign.



During the first innings, Rohit Sharma scored 61 runs while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored 51 runs each.

