Shreyas Iyer joins PBKS think tank at IPL 2026 auction table

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16: Shreyas Iyer joined Punjab Kings’ management at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction table, becoming only the second cricketer, after Rishabh Pant, to be a part of the process. The IPL 2026 auction is currently underway here at the Etihad Arena.

Pant was part of the auction table when he was the Delhi Capitals’ skipper, for the 2024 edition of the event. IPL 2024 was Pant’s comeback to the league after his near-death accident. That edition, notably, was also his last with the franchise, as he was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Iyer, who left Kolkata Knight Riders after the team’s victorious IPL 2024 campaign, was roped in by PBKS at the IPL 2025 mega-auction for a whopping Rs. 26.75 crore and handed the leadership duties. His captaincy proved critical for the team, as they reached only their second final in the tournament’s history, only to lose the title to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who lifted their maiden cup.

The IPL 2025 runners-up have already retained a core group of 21 players, providing a stable base as they plan to fill a few important gaps with the ₹11.5 crore they still have. With four remaining slots, including two for overseas players, PBKS has the structure and flexibility to make precise, high-impact additions.

With a near-complete roster, Punjab Kings will mainly focus on targeted, minor upgrades during the auction rather than major overhauls. They aim to acquire a powerful middle-order batter to boost late-game scoring and increase batting lineup flexibility.

A dependable backup wicketkeeper is also a priority to support Prabhsimran Singh and Vishnu Vinod, and to cover for injuries or tactical changes. Moreover, the team intends to strengthen their Indian pace and spin bowling resources by adding domestic players, which is crucial for managing extended tournaments and diverse pitch conditions.

PBKS squad before IPL 2026 auction: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson.

--IANS