Shillong likely to get ISL matches

Guwahati, Sept 13:Football-crazy Shillong is likely to host at least two Indian Super League (ISL) matches later this season, according to NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane. Speaking in Guwahati on Thursday, Tamhane shared that plans are underway to hold these matches in Shillong, with a recce of the venue already completed during the Durand Cup.

“There were some infrastructural challenges identified during the recce, but these are being addressed. The Meghalaya government and the sports department have been extremely cooperative in ensuring that these structural upgrades will be made within the next two to three months,” said Tamhane.

If all goes according to plan, ISL matches could be held in Shillong by January or February next year, in the second half of the season. "We hope to conduct at least two or three matches in Shillong, provided the necessary requirements are met," he added.

However, if it doesn’t happen this season, Tamhane assured that ISL matches will definitely take place in Shillong next season.

The ISL kicks off on Friday with Mumbai City FC facing Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata.