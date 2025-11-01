She's matured into a true match-winner: Coach Subhadeep on Jeminah Rodrigues journey

Guwahati, Nov 1: When former England captain Nasser Hussain tweeted in 2018, “Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues... she is going to be a star for India,” it sounded like a bold prophecy.

Seven years later, on October 30 in Navi Mumbai, Jemimah fulfilled those words, crafting a majestic unbeaten 127 against Australia to power India into the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

It wasn’t just a century but a statement of grace, grit, and growth. Jemimah was omnipresent on the field - pulling off sharp catches, throwing herself around to save crucial runs, and anchoring India’s chase with unflinching focus. When victory was sealed, she dropped to her knees, tears rolling down her face picturing a powerful image of emotion and endurance that defined her journey.

Among those who have seen Jemimah’s rise up close is Subhadeep Ghosh, former fielding coach of the Indian women’s team and a former Assam and Railways cricketer.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune from Bengaluru, where he is currently on India A duty against South Africa A, Ghosh recalled Jemimah’s relentless drive and selfless attitude.

“Jamm always gives 120 percent in every training session and match she steps into,” he said, using her nickname with affection. “Now I can see she has found the game to excel, which is exactly what’s needed to succeed at this level.”

Ghosh described Jemimah as the ultimate team player, as one who celebrates others’ success as much as her own.

“She will be the happiest person if someone else performs. That is one of her best qualities. Players like her are an asset to any team sport. She is always ready to take up the tough jobs when the team needs her most.”

Having watched her evolve from a talented teenager into a mature international player, Ghosh believes her emotional strength now matches her technical brilliance.

“I think she is very emotional, and she expresses it freely. But over the years, she has become more composed and she now knows how to handle both failure and success with balance,” he said.

After her match-winning knock, Jemimah opened up about her struggles with anxiety, her voice trembling as she reflected on her long road to redemption.

“Now I’m so happy for these girls and women’s cricket - the journey and dream we all started to see,” she said. “I’ve been part of two World Cups and the Commonwealth Games, and every time we lost to Australia because of their skill set and composure. This time, we matched them.”

For Ghosh, seeing his former wards now leading India’s golden charge is a moment of immense pride. “I’m so happy, proud, and excited to see them doing it in style, and Jemimah playing a major role,” he said.

Looking ahead to India’s final clash against South Africa on November 2, Ghosh sounded confident about the team’s chances.

“I’ve seen and heard about their preparation over the last one and a half years. They’ve improved their fitness, their fielding, and their mental strength. They’ve found some quick movers and smart decision-makers", he said.

He concluded on a hopeful note: “To win a World Cup, you need skill, belief and a bit of luck. This time, I think luck is with India because of all the hard work they’ve put in. I’m expecting new champions and that champion will be India.”