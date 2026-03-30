Sheetal Devi Wins Para Archer of the Year; Says Award Feels Deeply Personal

New Delhi, March 30: As India's Sheetal Devi continues her remarkable ascent in para archery, she expressed heartfelt gratitude after being named the ‘Para Archer of the Year’ by World Archery.

The global governing body recognised her ‘breakthrough season’ by celebrating her outstanding performances and contributions to the sport over the past year.

Devi's award caps off a historic season in which she claimed her first world title at the World Archery Para Championships in Gwangju. She became the first woman without arms to win a para archery world championship, defeating Paralympic champion Oznur Cure Girdi in the compound women’s individual final.

In addition, she earned silver in the women’s team event and bronze in the mixed team competition.

"Nominated alongside the best para archers in the world… and now named the best para archer by worldarchery - this one feels deeply personal. A heart filled with gratitude, with emotion, with everything this journey has held. Thank you," Devi wrote on X.

Born with phocomelia, Devi competes using a distinctive technique without arms, a method that has captured global attention for its ingenuity and precision.

Her medal haul spans multiple major tournaments, including the Asian Championships, Asian Para Games, World Championships, and Paralympic Games, highlighting her growing stature on the international stage.

In 2025, she became the first Indian archer to win the BBC Emerging Athlete of the Year award, following her mixed team bronze with Rakesh Kumar at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Devi has also been recognised as the World Archery Para Woman of the Year and the Asian Paralympic Committee Best Youth Athlete in 2023. In 2024, she received the Arjuna Award.

Adding yet another milestone to her career, Devi made history in December by being selected for India’s able-bodied compound archery team for the Asia Cup in Jeddah, further underlining her extraordinary skill and versatility.

--IANS



