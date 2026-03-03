Shastri calls J&K Ranji triumph best story of the week

New Delhi, March 3: Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir team for winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, describing the historic triumph as a shining example of the domestic tournament providing some fairy tale stories which will be remembered for a very long time.

Shastri feels that despite the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 moving towards knockouts and providing some great moments, the best story from last week was Paras Dogra-led team winning its maiden title.

"As the World Cup moves into the business end, with all eyes on the big stage… the most heart-warming story of last week came from elsewhere," Shastri wrote on X.

Shastri also lauded the fighting spirit and the self belief of the Jammu & Kashmir team as they beat the eight-time champions Karnataka.

"Jammu & Kashmir lifting the Ranji Trophy for the very first time. Let that sink in. What a journey. What a story. Paras Dogra, Ajay Sharma and this fearless bunch have taken the long road, knocking over heavyweights, game after game, with grit and self-belief. No shortcuts. Just hard cricket and big hearts," he added.

"That’s the beauty of the #RanjiTrophy. It throws up fairy tales. And this one will be remembered for a long, long time. Massive congratulations to the boys from J&K. You’ve made the entire cricketing fraternity proud," he concluded.

J&K scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday by clinching the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 title based on a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. After piling up a formidable 584 in their first innings, Jammu & Kashmir bowled Karnataka out for 293 to take a decisive 291-run lead.

J&K further underlined their dominance by declaring their second innings at 342/4, powered by a marathon unbeaten 160 from opener Qamran Iqbal and an unbroken century stand with Sahil Lotra, before the match ended in a draw and the title was awarded on first-innings lead.

