Shardashram Vidyamandir score four-run win in Mumbai Indians Interschool Cricket

Mumbai, Jan 24: In a nail-biting encounter, Shardashram Vidyamandir, Dadar, edged past Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School, Kandivli, by a narrow margin of four runs in the Mumbai Indians Interschool Cricket Super Knockout tournament played here on Thursday.

Batting first, Shardashram posted a competitive 141/5 in 27.3 overs, with skipper Rajveersinh Surve leading from the front with a crucial knock of 42, ably supported by Yash Borkar, who also contributed 42. Kandivli's bowlers, Krishna Vinchu (1/21) and Om Prajapati (1/23) kept things tight but couldn’t prevent the opposition from setting a challenging total.

In response, Kandivli put up a spirited fight but fell agonizingly short, getting bowled out for 137 in 28.4 overs. Prashant Shivprasad’s 24 provided some hope, but it was skipper Surve who stole the show yet again with the ball, claiming outstanding figures of 4/16. His all-round brilliance ensured a hard fought victory for Shardashram Vidyamandir, taking them closer to the tournament’s later stages.

In Boys’ U-14 matches, Anjuman Islam Allana English School, CST, defeated Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu, by 40 runs. Aarav Yadav starred with the bat, scoring a valuable 37 runs, while the bowlers Anuj Singh (5/15) and Aafi Shaikh (3/10) tore through the opposition to ensure victory. Chembur Karnataka High School chased down 89 runs in just 8.3 overs to secure a comprehensive win after bowling out Parag English School for 88 in 29.1 overs. Ankit Mhatre (35) and Vignesh Shinde (34) shone with the bat, while Nayan Salunkhe (4/11) led the bowling effort.

Tarapur Vidya Mandir Palghar registered a convincing 9-wicket win, chasing 120 in just 19 overs. Smit Meher’s unbeaten 40 and Aryan Kumar’s steady unbeaten 25 sealed the deal. Earlier, Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra, were bundled out for 119 in 32.1 overs despite a fighting 29 by Devansh. Nimish Dev (5/16) and Swayam Aghav (3/26) were exceptional with the ball.

Shardashram Vidyamandir edged out Sardar Vallabhai Patel Kandivli by 4 runs in a nail-biting contest. Chasing 141, the latter were bowled out for 137. Rajveersinh Surve’s all-round brilliance (42 runs and 4/16) stood out for the winners.

Jamnabai Narsee Juhu chased down 159 with four balls to spare, courtesy of Jiyan Kale’s splendid 69. Earlier, Podar International were bowled out for 158, with Eklavya Jogeshwar contributing 38. Yug Maskara (3/22) and Veer Sahani (2/22) were effective with the ball. IES VN Sule dominated with a 9-wicket win, chasing 176 in 34 overs. Swarn Katkar’s masterful 86 and Siddharth Bhosale’s 64 ensured a comfortable victory. St. Augustine’s earlier posted 175/7, with Lawson Cerejo (44) and Arjun Bhanushali (43) standing out. Varad Phadtare’s 3/37 restricted their total.

In the Boys’ U-16 Match, Al Barkat cruised to a 7-wicket win, chasing down 157 in just 21.4 overs. Prithvi Bhalerao played a scintillating knock of 74, supported by Aakash Mangde’s 42. Matunga Premier, batting first, managed 156 in 37.1 overs. Shaurya Gaikwad’s 52 went in vain as Dhairyasheel Deshmukh (3/28) and Vedant Bane (2/19) bowled brilliantly.

Brief Scores:

Anjuman Islam Allana English School CST 40 runs (Aarav Yadav 37) bt Arya Vidya Mandir Juhu (Anuj Singh 5/15, Aafi Shaikh 3/10).

Chembur Karnataka High School and College 89runs in 8.3 overs (Ankit Mhatre 35, Vignesh Shinde 34) bt Parag English School (Bhandup) all out 88 in 29.1 overs Virat Rai 29, Hridhaan Thakkar 22; Nayan Salunkhe 4/11, Viraj Patil 2/17, Samyak Tambe 2/23).

Tarapur Vidya Mandir Palghar 120/1 in 19 overs (Smit Meher 40 n.o, Aryan Kumar 25 n.o; Evaan Bhoan 1/27) bt Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra all out in 119 runs in 32.1 overs (Devansh 29; Nimish Dev 5/16, Swayam Aghav 3/26).

Shardashram Vidyamandir Dadar 141/5 in 27.3 overs (Rajveersinh Surve 42, Yash Borkar 42; Krishna Vinchu 1/21, Om Prajapati 1/23) bt Sardar Vallabhai Patel Kandivli all out 137 runs in 28.4 overs (Prashant Shivprasad 24; Rajveersinh Surve 4-16)

Jamnabai Narsee Juhu 159/6 in 28.5 overs ( Jiyan Kale 69; Atharv Kashyap 3/37) bt Podar International School 158 all out in 30.5 overs(Eklavya Jogeshwar 38; Yug Maskara 3/22, Veer Sahani 2/22).

IES VN Sule English School Dadar 176/1 in 34 overs (Swarn Katkar 86, Siddharth Bhosale 64; Lawson Cerejo 1/9.) bt St Augustins High School Vasai 175/7 in 40 overs (Lawson Cerejo 44, Arjun Bhanushali 43; Varad Phadtare 3/37)

U-16 boys’

Al Barkat Malik Muhammad Islam English School Kurla 157/3 in 21.4overs (Prithvi Bhalerao 74, Aakash Mangde 42; Aaryan Kumar 1/36, Shaurya Gaikwad 1/37) bt Matunga Premier School all out 156 in 37.1 overs (Shaurya Gaikwad 52; Dhairyasheel Deshmukh 3/28, Vedant Bane 2/19).