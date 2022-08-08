84 years of service to the nation
Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony

By PTI
Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be Indias flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony
Birmingham, Aug 8: Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India's flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

He will also be playing in the men's singles gold medal match later in the day.

Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday.

"Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal will be India's flag bearers in the closing ceremony," the Indian team's chef de mission Rajesh Bhandari told PTI.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

PTI


