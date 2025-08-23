Shafali scores 52 and Bist smashes a vital 86 as India A leads Australia A by 254 runs

Brisbane, Aug 23: Raghvi Bist slammed a crucial 86 while Shafali Verma hit a brisk 52 as India A extended their led to 254 runs over Australia A at stumps on day three of the four-day game at the Allan Border Field on Saturday.

India A finished the day at 260/8 in 73 overs, with Joshitha VJ (9 not out) and Titas Sadhu (2 not out) at the crease. Earlier, Australia A were dismissed for 305 in 76.2 overs, thanks largely to seam-bowling all-rounder Sianna Ginger’s fighting knock of 103 getting them just past 300.

With a day’s play remaining in the game, India A hold the upper hand over Australia A, though the possibility of a draw looms large. Resuming on 24 not out with Australia A at 158/5, Sianna combined with Nicole Faltum (54) in a 102-run stand that steadied the hosts’ innings.

After Nicole was dismissed by Joshitha, Sianna added a further 44 with Maitlan Brown (22) before bringing up her hundred with the only six of her 138-ball knock also featuring 12 fours. She was the last batter dismissed after being caught off Saima Thakor for 103, as the hosts ended just six runs ahead of India A’s first-innings 299.

Sianna made an early impact with the ball as well, trapping opener Nandini Kashyap lbw for 12 to provide Australia A with their first breakthrough. But Shafali hit a fluent 52 off 58 balls, including smacking two sixes, before falling to Amy Edgar, who also removed Dhara Gujjar (20).

Raghvi, who hit a gritty 93 in the first innings, hit 13 boundaries in her knock of 86 off 119 balls to stretch India A’s lead beyond 200. Her dismissal to Edgar late in the day left the visitors eight down, but Joshitha and Titas ensured no more damage was done in the wickets’ column.

Brief Scores: India A 299 & 260/8 in 73 overs (Raghvi Bist 86, Shafali Verma 52; Amy Edgar 4-53, Georgia Prestwidge 2-42) lead Australia A 305 in 76.2 overs (Sianna Ginger 103, Nicole Faltum 54; Saima Thakor 3-31, Radha Yadav 2-68) by 254 runs

