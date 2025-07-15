Shafali returns to top 10 in T20I rankings after stellar comeback in England

Dubai, July 15: India opener Shafali Verma has returned to the top 10 batters in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings released on Tuesday.

Wrapping up the five-match T20I series with 176 runs at a strike rate of 158.56, Shafali was the second-highest run-getter behind fellow opener Smriti Mandhana.

The 21-year-old was the star with the bat, top-scoring with 75 off 41 in India's last-ball defeat and has jumped four spots to ninth place with 655 points.

Mandhana, who is the highest-ranked Indian batter in the shortest format, remains in third place after amassing 221 runs in five innings to finish as the highest run-getter as Harmanpreet Kaur led side won the series 3-2 to create history.

Jemimah Rodrigues dropped two places to 14th after accumulating just 108 runs across the series, including a half-century. India captain Harmanpreet, who scored 65 in four games, remained in 15th spot.

Another key contributor in India’s series win, Arundhati Reddy, who snapped six wickets during the course of the series, also made gains. Arundhati, who scalped two wickets in the final T20I, leaped four spots to 39th place in the bowling rankings and rose 26 spots to 80th among the all-rounders.

Multiple England stars also made positive strides. Spinner Charlie Dean broke into the top 10 bowling rankings after a Player of the Match winning 3-23 in the last match, making a leap of eight spots to share sixth place with Nashra Sandhu and Georgia Wareham.

Linsey Smith also gained nine places to the 38th place, while pacer Issy Wong jumped seven places to the 50th. Emily Arlott, who made her England debut earlier this summer against the West Indies, improved 15 places to 67th.

Sophia Dunkley, who was England’s top scorer with 151 runs, gained seven points to 19th place in the Batting Rankings after vital contributions of 22 and 46 in the last two games.

Meanwhile, opener Tammy Beaumont continued her recent surge, jumping 19 places to the 45th spot.

