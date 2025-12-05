Shafali leads ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees for November

Dubai, Dec 5: India batter Shafali Verma, who produced a standout performance in the Women’s World Cup Final to inspire her side to their maiden title, has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November.

Joining Shafali in the nominees for the monthly honour are two contenders from the recently concluded inaugural ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, Esha Oza of UAE and Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong.

A last-minute selection to the India side, Shafali top-scored in the final in India's their maiden ICC title glory. Across her one ODI appearance in November, she amassed an impressive 87 runs off 78 balls, striking at 111.53 to set the tone at the top.

Shafali's contribution with the ball was equally valuable, claiming two crucial wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp for 36 runs off her seven overs, breaking vital partnerships at key moments. Her all-round brilliance in the final showcased her prowess in those pressure moments.

Thai spinner spinner Thipatcha enjoyed a sensational month, winning the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy and finishing as the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets. She was in scintillating form as she left batters bamboozled, with a standout performance in the tournament final, where she took four crucial wickets against Scotland at an economy of 4.25.

UAE all-rounder Esha showcased her match-winning pedigree during the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy. In seven T20Is during the month, she compiled 187 runs at a strike rate of 137.50, anchoring and accelerating innings with equal authority.

She also contributed significantly with the ball, claiming seven wickets at an average of 18.14 to underline her all-round value.

Her standout performance came in UAE’s final fixture against Namibia, as she scored an unbeaten 68 and took two wickets as she helped her side secure a 28-run victory.

--IANS