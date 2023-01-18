Seen huge improvement in team: Subhadeep Ghosh

Guwahati, Jan 18: Indian women begin their preparations for the T20 World Cup with a triangular series in South Africa on Thursday. The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will play against South Africa. The other team is the West Indies.

The World Cup begins on February 10 in South Africa.



Former Assam First Class cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh who is accompanying the team thinks that Indian women have vastly improved.



“We were very close to winning the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020. We ended up as runners-up. Then, last year, in the commonwealth, we again lost in the final. I have been a part of the team for 3 years and during this period, I have seen a huge improvement in every department. I am lucky enough to be around and help in their journey,” Subhadeep told The Assam Tribune.



“I think we need to win the crucial moments during the game in close matches. If we can do that, we will win many trophies.”



India will open their campaign in the World Cup against Pakistan in Cape Town on February 12.



“Our vision is to make this team one of the top fielding sides in the world and the work is in progress. Hopefully, in this World Cup, the girls will show their potential to be at the top. Top fielding sides always make a difference in the results,” Subhadeep reckoned.



India are placed in Group B alongside England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies.



Apart from that, Australia and South Africa are the teams that have given tough times to the Indians.



“They all are definitely on a good side along with India. However, they all are beatable sides on any given day. And we have done it before,” said a confident Subhadeep.



“Yes, Australia is the toughest one but in the last several months, we are playing a really good brand of cricket under the leadership of Harmanpreet who is a very attacking captain and she loves the challenges.”



Besides the World Cup, Subhadeep thinks the Women’s IPL will help in finding more talented cricketers in the country.



“The WIPL is going to take Indian women's cricket to a different level. The BCCI is taking every possible step to make it happen. I hope we will get a few more Shefali and Smriti-like players,” he added.

