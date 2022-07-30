84 years of service to the nation
Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver in weightlifting; bags India's first medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

By IANS
Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver in weightlifting; bags Indias first medal in Commonwealth Games 2022
Birmingham, July 30: Indian weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar on Saturday won a silver medal in men's 55kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 21-year-old managed a total lift of 248kg (113kg in snatch and 135kg in clean & jerk) to open India's account in the ongoing multi-nation event.

Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal with a total lift of 249kg (107 + 142, a Games record in clean & jerk), while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara Yodage took the bronze medal with an overall lift of 225kg (105 + 120) in the competition.

At the first hall of the National Exhibition Centre, Sargar began with a 107kg lift in his first attempt in the snatch phase of the competition. He later improved that with a 111kg lift and ended with a 113kg lift, which put him in an advantageous position through a six kg lead at the end of snatch lifts.


IANS


