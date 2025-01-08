Sania Mirza shares her fondest memories of Aus Open ahead of its 2025 edition

Guwahati, Jan. 8: The Australian Open has long been a cherished venue for Sania Mirza, one of India’s most celebrated tennis players. With the first Grand Slam of 2025 set to kick off on January 12, The Assam Tribune took part in a conversation with Sania to know her fondest memories of the tournament and her insights into the upcoming season.

Looking ahead to the Australian Open, Sania identified Aryna Sabalenka as the hot favourite. “Because it’s the Australian Open, you have to consider her a hot favourite, just because of her past results on that surface and at that venue,” she explained. However, she also warned against overlooking Coco Gauff. “Especially with the way she’s been playing over the last few months. She even beat Iga Swiatek recently,” she pointed out.

Sania also named Jannik Sinner as her pick for a potential new winner among the men. “Personally, I believe Jannik Sinner has a strong chance — he’s my favourite to break through,” she said.

Djokovic and the changing tennis landscape:

Discussing Novak Djokovic, Sania noted how the absence of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal might feel strange for him. “Those three had an iconic dynamic for over 20 years. Now, Djokovic is the last man standing from that era. It must be odd for him not to see them in the draw, but he’s handling it well,” she remarked.

Sania also shared her excitement about Andy Murray joining Djokovic’s coaching team. “Having a former rival and competitor like Andy Murray as a coach is a smart move. Djokovic respects and shares a friendship with Andy. At this stage in Djokovic’s career, motivation is key, and having Andy’s insights will help,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Sania recounted the significance of 2008 and 2009 in her career. “In 2008, we played the finals, and the first year that we won was in 2009,” she said. Despite struggling with a leg injury in 2008, she managed to play in the final. “As a young girl, you never know if you'll get another chance to play a Grand Slam final,” she added. Her perseverance paid off when she clinched her first Grand Slam title in 2009 alongside Mahesh Bhupathi. “It was incredibly special, not only because it was my first-ever Grand Slam but also because it was with Mahesh, such a dear friend, mentor, and counterpart growing up.”

The Australian Open holds a special place in Sania’s heart, not just for her victories but also for the lessons learned. “The biggest match that changed my career trajectory was against Serena Williams in 2005,” she said. Although she lost that match 1-6, 4-6, it shaped her career and prepared her for future challenges.

Winning the mixed doubles title with Bhupathi in 2009 and playing another final with Ivan Dodig in 2017 are among her treasured memories. However, her match against Serena stands out as a defining moment. “Even though I lost, it shaped everything for me,” she emphasized.

On Rohan Bopanna:

Sania praised her mixed doubles' partner and friend Rohan Bopanna, attributing his longevity to Iyengar yoga. “What he’s achieving at his age is truly incredible. To reach world number one in doubles at the age of 44 is extraordinary,” she said. “His joy in playing tennis, even at this stage of his career, is inspiring.”

Nurturing Indian talent:

Addressing the lack of Indian players on the Grand Slam stage, Sania emphasized the importance of grassroots development. “Building a comprehensive system that supports their development — through coaching, fitness, mental conditioning, and exposure to high-level competition — is crucial,” she explained.