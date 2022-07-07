84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles

By PTI

Wimbledon, Jul 7: Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event here.

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies. She was aiming to complete a Career Slam in mixed doubles.

She had won the the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

"The tears, fight and the struggle.. The work we put in is all worth it in the end ..It wasn't meant to be this time at Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..I will miss you Until we meet again," Mirza tweeted on Thursday.

Mirza and Pavic, both multiple-time Grand Slam winners, dominated the first set on the back of a strong serve.

Mirza, who is in her last year on tour, and Pavic looked on course to sealing the match as they led 4-2 in the second set but the duo lost five of the next six games as Skupski and Krawczyk, seeded second, forced the decider.

In the decider, Mirza and Pavic drew first blood as they broke their opponent's serve but were immediately broken back.

In the 12th game, Pavic double faulted twice with Skupski and Krawczyk converting the match point.

This is Mirza's best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, had earlier announced that she would hang up her racquet at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old Indian star has now bid farewell to Wimbledon having won a women's doubles title in 2015, pairing Martina Hingis.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Next Story
Similar Posts
Halicharan Narzary will be with Hyderabad FC till 2022-23
2022-07-06T19:30:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 6: Kokrajhar lad Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with ISL winner...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out
6 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 6: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
2022-07-06T12:43:59+05:30

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing"...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not having a coach during 1983 World Cup worked to our advantage: Kris Srikkanth
25 Jun 2022 7:28 AM GMT

Chennai, June 25: Not having a coach during the 1983 World Cup in England worked to the advantage of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur girls to represent India at Asian Bodybuilding Championship
23 Jun 2022 7:52 AM GMT

Imphal, June 23: Two girls from Manipur will represent India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding &...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian women go down 0-1 to Sweden in 3-nations U23 football event
23 Jun 2022 5:52 AM GMT

Stockholm, Jun 23: A spirited show by the Indian women's football team went in vain as an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles

Wimbledon, Jul 7: Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event here.

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies. She was aiming to complete a Career Slam in mixed doubles.

She had won the the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

"The tears, fight and the struggle.. The work we put in is all worth it in the end ..It wasn't meant to be this time at Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..I will miss you Until we meet again," Mirza tweeted on Thursday.

Mirza and Pavic, both multiple-time Grand Slam winners, dominated the first set on the back of a strong serve.

Mirza, who is in her last year on tour, and Pavic looked on course to sealing the match as they led 4-2 in the second set but the duo lost five of the next six games as Skupski and Krawczyk, seeded second, forced the decider.

In the decider, Mirza and Pavic drew first blood as they broke their opponent's serve but were immediately broken back.

In the 12th game, Pavic double faulted twice with Skupski and Krawczyk converting the match point.

This is Mirza's best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, had earlier announced that she would hang up her racquet at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old Indian star has now bid farewell to Wimbledon having won a women's doubles title in 2015, pairing Martina Hingis.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Similar Posts
Halicharan Narzary will be with Hyderabad FC till 2022-23
2022-07-06T19:30:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 6: Kokrajhar lad Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with ISL winner...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out
6 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 6: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
2022-07-06T12:43:59+05:30

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing"...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not having a coach during 1983 World Cup worked to our advantage: Kris Srikkanth
25 Jun 2022 7:28 AM GMT

Chennai, June 25: Not having a coach during the 1983 World Cup in England worked to the advantage of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur girls to represent India at Asian Bodybuilding Championship
23 Jun 2022 7:52 AM GMT

Imphal, June 23: Two girls from Manipur will represent India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding &...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian women go down 0-1 to Sweden in 3-nations U23 football event
23 Jun 2022 5:52 AM GMT

Stockholm, Jun 23: A spirited show by the Indian women's football team went in vain as an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X