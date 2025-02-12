Samaranch lays out a modernizing vision for the IOC presidency

Harbin (China), Feb 12: International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential candidate Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. has declared his desire to modernize the Olympic Movement while safeguarding its core values. Samaranch's manifesto is built around six core pillars, emphasizing governance, sustainability, athlete welfare and inclusivity, as well as a call to refine the host city selection process.

"The members have to regain the power to decide on which cities organize the Games," Samaranch told Xinhua during his visit to Harbin for the ongoing Asian Winter Games. "The members should be able to participate in the design and the discussion on the main policies of the IOC, and that is done better through more positive IOC sessions."

By empowering IOC members to have greater authority in decision-making and providing robust technical support to candidate cities, Samaranch envisions a more transparent selection process that ensures the Games' legacy aligns with the IOC's core principles, reports Xinhua. Currently, IOC members must retire at the age of 70, with exceptions for those elected before 1999. Samaranch suggests raising this limit to 75, which will make all members equal again and allow experienced members to contribute their expertise for a longer period.

"70 years old today is like 60 years old 25 years ago when this policy was installed," said the 65-year-old Spaniard. "I think we are losing a lot of people who come into the IOC late because they have to glide through the ranks of their International Federations, National Olympic Committees, or sports. They become an IOC member in their mid-60s by the time they know how we work. "That is a waste of talent that we cannot afford. So [the age limit] has to be 75," he added.

Protecting the Olympic brand from political and economic influences is a central concern. Samaranch highlighted the importance of maintaining the Games' integrity while fostering innovation in sponsorship and marketing. He suggested building a sports investment fund and starting an Olympic Donor Program, and encouraged a review of the broadcast rights and modernizing the TOP Program, confirming that "Olympic values are more attractive than ever to business leaders".

Beyond governance reforms, Samaranch emphasized the need for continuous engagement between Olympic cycles, viewing initiatives like the Youth Olympic Games and Olympic Qualifier Series as valuable tools but advocating for an evaluation of their long-term impact. On the topic of inclusivity, Samaranch underscored the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition while addressing the complexities of integrating transgender athletes. "They should be invited and helped to participate in sports," said Samaranch. "When it comes to competition, we have to keep the competition fair and safe. If transgender (athletes) bring an undue advantage in that competition, that cannot happen," he added.

In response to climate change and geographical disparities, Samaranch underscored the need for flexibility in the Games' scheduling and venue selection. He suggested balancing universality with the need to preserve the communal spirit of the Olympics, anchored by the Olympic Village. IOC members will elect a successor to incumbent president Thomas Bach at the IOC Session in Greece on March 18-21.